In another attack in a Kaduna community, a community leader and member of the Fityanul Islam First Aid Group, Igabi chapter and his nephew were killed by bandits in his residence in Unguwar Mai Awo village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

In the attack where a large number of the bandits shot sporadically, they abducted four women including a nursing mother in the same community located near the popular Maraban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

According to a competent source, the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Wednesday and carried out their evil acts leaving the people of the community in a traumatized condition.

Another source who said he is a youth leader in the area and gave his name as Adam Unguwar Awo confirmed the incident and explained that the bandits shot sporadically to scare the villagers away when they arrived in the community in their large numbers.

According to him, two other villagers were injured and have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

He said, “The bandits killed Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi who is a community leader and also a chairman of Fityanul Islam First Aid group of the area and his nephew Zakari Yau. Four women including a nursing mother were also abducted by the bandits from the community”.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State police command public relations officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached on his mobile phone for reaction to the attack as at the time of filing this report.