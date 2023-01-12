The managing director and chief executive officer of MOJEC International, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, has described her nomination for the 2022 Business Person of the year award by LEADERSHIP Newspapers as a challenge to scale up investment and expand intervention initiatives in power sector value chain.

Speaking when the management team of the newspaper led by its vice chairman Mr. Mike Okpere presented her with the letter of nomination for the award at her office in Lagos, yesterday, Abdul said she was deeply humbled by the nomination, given that though the company had made significant impact in shaping the power sector but maintained a low profile publicity.

“We have operated silently but made giant strides especially in the metering space and have expanded in the oil and gas sector and presently deepening investment in the renewable energy to support federal governments energy transition programme, but all these have not been taken to the media space because we want our work to speak for us.

“So I am shocked that the LEADERSHIP Newspaper could profile our investments and commitment in the industry and found me worthy for this award” she said.

She attributed the company’s achievements and her exemplary leadership to her mother who is also the chairman of the MOJEC International Group, Mrs. Mojisola Abdul and the entire staff of the company.

The chairman, of the company who could not hold back her excitement profoundly appreciated the LEADERSHIP newspaper group for digging deep to extract critical investment profile of the company and the quality leadership the CEO has provided to lift the company’s profile as the leader in metering sub-sector of the industry.

Earlier, vice chairman of the LEADERSHIP newspapers group, Mr. Mike Okpere, said the management of the newspapers through its board of editors in the last 14 years through critical examination of the economy, political performances have offered deserving awards to individuals, institutions and corporate entities for their exemplary performances in their various sectors.

Okpere, said the nomination of Ms. Chantelle Abdul came after exhaustive profiling of her achievements in the power sector.

“We carefully looked at the business environment and feel you deserve to be honoured with the award” he said.

In nominating Abdul for the award, the LEADERSHIP Newspapers management considered that one of the key players driving the federal government’s metering programme, is MOJEC International Holdings, one of the foremost indigenous metering companies in Africa.

MOJEC has subsidiaries in the power, energy, real estate, and retail sector with operations across Africa and Asia with thriving meter manufacturing plants and capacity to support the NMMP project.

It manufactures and supplies a variety of meters ranging from: Maximum Demand, Whole Current, Pre-Paid Meters, Automatic Meter Reading System (AMR) as well as latest in Metering technology, Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI) via its sister company MOJEC Meter Company, one of Nigeria’s first-meter factories and Africa’s largest Meter Manufacturer.

Mojec International Holdings led by Chantelle Abdul, has taken the Nigerian electricity industry by storm, putting prepaid meters in homes and offices of individuals and corporate citizens and ensuring that the government’s promise of fair and accurate electricity bills payment is realized.

Ms. Abdul who also leads the Board of Trustees of the Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers Association of Nigeria (MMAAN) said, “To mitigate challenges bedeviling the power sector in Nigeria, MOJEC has intensified efforts towards ensuring a level of stability in the power sector. Our priority has been not just to see Nigerians have access to electricity, but also pay for what they consume only.”

The company has a strong footprint in Nigeria, Africa, and the Middle East, where it is delivering on smart meter manufacturing, clean energy, and other business areas. This is just one of the firsts, as MOJEC is the only player in the Nigerian energy sector to have such footprints across the world. Ms. Abdul, believes in the firm’s innovative drive, which has seen it deliver consistently on its corporate mantra of “Building a world of possibilities in the midst of impossibilities”.

To mitigate these challenges, the company has intensified efforts towards ensuring a level of stability in the power sector. Its priority has been to see Nigerians have access to electricity, as well as paying for only what they consume. It has pioneered the introduction of smart meters in the country and painstakingly delivered with its production and installation capacity.

This has come in handy in helping to propagate the objectives of government’s agenda in the areas of increasing Nigeria’s metering rate; increasing local meter manufacturing capacity to strengthen the local meter value chain; creating jobs in the local meter value chain, and supporting the Nigerian economy by eliminating erratic billings.

Harnessing the skills of the world’s finest Engineering Researchers, Developers and Consultants who play a combined role of conceptualizing, designing and implementing industry standard products, MOJEC pioneered the Mobile MAP initiative, its meter penetration and partnership idea, with which the Mojec Meter Asset Management Company Limited (M3AC) has been pushing to get more Nigerians conveniently metered.

This has seen MOJEC partner with as many as nine out of the 11 power distribution companies (DisCos) across the country and installation of over one million smart meters in the Nigerian market. Also, MOJEC pioneered, led and introduced Vendor Financing to the sector, which enabled five DisCos to roll out hundreds of thousands of meters for the first time in the history of the sector, post-privatisation.

Its investments in research and development guarantee that these initiatives are sustained at peak quality with local adaption, which makes the smart meters extremely durable. MOJEC boasts of 99.999 per cent Product Assurance Quality (PAQ). Its product quality guarantee is founded on robust R&D team which gives significant input to modify standard metering of its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners by adapting the meters with Nigerian local factors to make its products robust and durable.

MOJEC’s state-of-the-art Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) monitoring system emerged as a key factor in meter tracking across the DisCos and also aided the easy monitoring and tracking of field meters. The AMI system is currently deploys in partnership with the Port Harcourt DisCo, Ibadan DisCo, Ikeja DisCo, EKO DisCo, Enugu DisCo, Abuja DisCo, Yola DisCo, and Jos DisCo, allowing for automation and enabling DisCos to remotely read, monitor as well as manage revenue collection.

It is in the power sector that Ms. Chantelle Abdul’s name rings a bell. She oversees MOJEC’s state-of-the-art electricity meter manufacturing plant in the country with a production capacity of four million meters annually designed to serve the local African markets.

She has grown the family business into becoming the largest smart meter manufacturer in West Africa and have expanded the firm’s portfolio from meter manufacturing to include power generation, transmission and distribution services. She oversees a portfolio of companies including: Mojec Meter Asset Management Company, Virtuitis Solaris Power, Mojec Meter Company, and the Meter Service Hub.

Based on these achievements Chantelle Abdul was announced as LEADERSHIP Business Person of the Year 2022 in the forthcoming LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards which would hold on January 31, 2023 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, FCT.

This honour is on the backdrop of her leading role in MOJEC becoming the largest indigenous manufacturer, distributor, installer of smart metering and energy solutions services provider in sub-Saharan Africa as well as playing a leading role in government’s mass metering effort.

Registered registered in 1985, MOJEC International Holdings has grown to become Africa’s leading electricity engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to the electricity distribution companies and other African utilities on transmission and distribution of projects. Her vision is to float the company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to give it an international stature.

With a network of engineers and installers, she has grown the market share from 20 per cent to 80 per cent with eight of the 11 utilities in Nigeria as clients. Over the years, she has led MJOEC to become the largest manufacturer, distributor, installer of smart metering, power generation and energy solutions services provider in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“No single company has contributed largely to closing the metering gap in Nigeria as MOJEC has done. Today, MOJEC has produced and installed over one million smart meters in Nigeria with footprints in nine out of the eleven power distribution companies (DisCos) across the country,” stated Ms. Abdul.

With ambitious future plans for growth, she aims to further entrench company’s leadership in the Nigerian power sector through research and development, training in human capital and investment in infrastructure, our people, products and processes. Ms. Chantelle Abdul has grown MOJEC International Holdings from a small family-owned business in Nigeria into an energy business that has helped modernize Nigeria’s electricity market. Now, she’s thinking even bigger.