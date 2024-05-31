Ad

Bandits in large numbers have stormed the residence of Zamfara State Hajj Commission chairman, Alhaji Musa Mallaha, in Gusau, the state capital, killing his son and a guard and abducting three relatives.

A resident in the area, who identified as Malam Aminu Sani, told LEADERSHIP Friday that the bandits stormed the residence of the chairman around 1:30 pm yesterday with dangerous weapons.

According to him, the bandits were suspected to have targeted to abduct the chairman, but their mission failed and later killed his son, the watchman, and abducted some people living in the house.

He said when the bandits stormed the residence, they shot sporadically to frighten people within the area.

“We heard heavy shooting sporadically by the hoodlums, but after they left, we discovered that they killed Abdulmunaf, his son, and kidnapped his brother Muawiya Lawali Mallaha and his watchman,” he said.

He stated that the bandits also attacked some residences in the area during the invasion and abducted an undisclosed number of people.

Contacts made to the police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar on the matter failed as he did not respond to inquiries.