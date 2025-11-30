The bandits who kidnapped the Ojibara of Bayagan in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, Oba Kamilu Salami, on Saturday, contacted his family demanding N150million for the release of the traditional ruler.

Advertisement

A family member of Oba Salami said the kidnappers called them early on Sunday morning to demand the ransom.

The monarch was kidnapped in his farm around 9:30am on Saturday.

Advertisement

Some close people to the kidnapped monarch confirmed the abduction of the monarch by the bandits who stormed the farm and whisked the traditional ruler away.

The alarm was raised when fellow farmers in the area could not locate Oba Salami but found his motorcycle abandoned on the farm premises.

This sparked concerns, prompting a search among the villagers.

A source from the community disclosed that a farmer from a neighbouring village witnessed the abduction of the monarch.