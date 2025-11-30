Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has granted automatic employment to the best graduating students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, affirming that “their hard work deserves recognition.”

Governor Ododo announced this at the institution’s maiden combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, commending the pioneer students and staff of the institution for their resilience, commitment and sacrifice.

He assured that the University will continue to provide an environment that enables it to thrive in the face of competing demands for limited resources.

“We shall continue to commit reasonable resources to their development, to make them qualitative, accessible and affordable. I am more determined than ever to continue encouraging excellence in the state’s ivory towers, aiming to place them within the top brackets of the country’s progressive Universities index. We shall keep faith with the dream to uphold the legacies of the founding fathers,” Ododo assured.

Speaking about the initial security challenges at the University, the Governor asserted that the government has put in place formidable security measures to ensure the protection of the lives and property of both students and staff of the institution.

He stressed that CUSTECH was on its way to growth, noting that statistics have shown that the University has successfully weathered the initial security threats and has continued to record upward mobility in intakes.

“Let me assure you of the government’s determination to completely extirpate any further threat to the security of the community,” the governor assured.

He, however, challenged the University community to do more to put CUSTECH on the global map as a citadel of learning, nurtured to offer solutions to societal problems and environmental challenges.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of CUSTECH, the Onojie of Ewu, HRH Anthony Ehizojie Abumere II, encouraged the graduands to be worthy ambassadors of innovation, entrepreneurship, and responsible citizenship.

Vice Chancellor of CUSTECH, Professor Abdurahman Asipita Salawu, revealed that the institution now runs 56 NUC-approved programmes across 44 departments, eight faculties, and one college, serving a student population of over 5,000.

Professor Salawu emphasised that the graduating sets had benefited from strengthened academic structures and improved learning conditions, affirming that a total of 266 students completed their programmes successfully and in record time.

The founder of the institution, the immediate-past governor of the State, Alh. Yahaya Bello lauded Governor Ododo for sustaining and expanding the vision that led to the establishment of three state universities by his administration and those that preceded it.

One of the highlights of the ceremony at the convocation was the presentation of cash awards to the top graduating students, comprising Omachonu Shedrack Chubiyo for the 2023/2024 session and Ummulkhairi Oyiza Sheidu for the 2024/2025 session.