Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has mourned the passing of prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who died in the early hours of Thursday.

In a statement in Abuja on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President described Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s death as “a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill”, extolling the scholar’s decades of unwavering service to Islam, humanity, and the global Muslim community.

Barau noted that the renowned scholar and spiritual leader influenced millions across Nigeria and beyond through his preaching, scholarship, and exemplary leadership.

“I mourn the passing of our renowned Islamic scholar and leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi — a great icon of Islamic scholarship whose light shone on millions of Muslims across Nigeria and beyond.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s lifetime of service, his dedication to the Qur’an, tireless preaching, spiritual leadership over the Tijaniyya movement, and work establishing Qur’anic schools and humanitarian outreach changed lives and strengthened the faith of generations.

“His scholarship and commitment to advancing Islamic education and moral values were a beacon for millions. He was more than a scholar — he was a father, teacher, and guide to millions,” he said.

Senator Barau extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, students, the Muslim Ummah, and all who benefited from his teachings and spiritual guidance.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive the scholar’s shortcomings, grant him the highest ranks in Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort his family and followers.