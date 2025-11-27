A police officer on duty was on Wednesday fatally stabbed to death by suspected thugs in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to LEADERSHIP sources, the officer was attacked and stabbed near the Arakale area following an altercation with the assailants.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo Command, Olushola Ayanlade, who confirmed the incident, explained that contrary to report on the social media, the incident occurred earlier on Wednesday.

Ayanlade explained that while the deceased officer was performing his lawful duties in the early morning hours, he encountered a group of individuals who were described as uncooperative and belligerent.

According to him, “What started as a routine engagement quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. The officer was stabbed by one of the assailants and suffered critical injuries. An emergency response was immediately activated.”

Ayanlade added that, “Police operatives were deployed to the scene to restore order and apprehend the attackers.”

He disclosed that two suspects, Shina Jacob, 25 years and a 32-year-old Felix Olalekan, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The injured officer who was immediately rushed to the hospital later died despite efforts to save him.

The PPRO, who described the death as a painful loss to the police Command, emphasised that the officer died in the line of duty while protecting lives and property.

He, however, assured the public that the investigation was ongoing and that the suspects will be charged to court upon its conclusion.

He also warned against spreading false information that could incite fear or misrepresent the facts.

Reaffirming its commitment to discipline within its ranks, the Police stressed that while misconduct by officers will not be tolerated, any attack on officers carrying out lawful duties will face decisive legal action.