Advertisement

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, is set to distribute N20,000 each to 10,000 underpriviliged individuals ine 44 local government areas of Kano State.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the selection process would commence on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the distribution of application forms.

Advertisement

The initiative is being implemented through the Barau I. JibrinFoundation (BIJF), a non-profit organisation founded by the Deputy Senate President.

The foundation has launched various impactful programmes, including a foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme for underprivileged students from Kano State.

According to the statement, the cash disbursement is part of Senator Barau’s broader efforts to uplift vulnerable citizens and improve livelihoods across the state.

“A total of 6,500 beneficiaries will be selected from the Kano North Senatorial District, with each of the 13 local government areas contributing 500 beneficiaries.

Additionally, 112 individuals will be selected from each local government area in the Kano Central and Kano South Senatorial Districts,” the statement said.

It further highlighted the Deputy Senate President’s numerous interventions in key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and transportation.

“Empowering women and youth remains a cornerstone of Senator Barau’s agenda, as he continues to champion inclusive development and economic growth across the North and the country at large,” the statement read.

River Park Estate: Court Hears Motion For Judicial Review Of FCT Ministerial Committee’s Report Oct 6