Ahead of the 2025 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for October 11-18 in Egypt, the president of the Hockey Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Engineer Simon Nkom, has expressed confidence that both the men’s and women’s national teams were well-prepared to secure podium finishes and bring pride to the nation.

Speaking in Abuja after a friendly match at the Hockey Pitch, Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Nkom highlighted the Federation’s meticulous preparation programme designed to ensure players are fully equipped for the demands of this prestigious continental competition.

“In sports, whether it be hockey, handball, or basketball, fitness is paramount. That’s why we initiated camping weeks in advance to strengthen the players for the challenges of this championship.

“This is not just a local event, it is the African Cup of Nations, the pinnacle of competition on the continent. We’ve done the groundwork, the players are ready, and we’re confident of achieving a podium finish,” he assured.

Nkom noted Nigeria’s impressive progress in hockey over recent years, with the nation’s global ranking improving from 56th to 36th.

“A few years ago, there were doubts about the status of hockey in Nigeria. Today, our women’s team ranks 3rd in Africa, while the men’s team holds 4th place. These achievements reflect our commitment to grassroots development and ongoing improvement,” he added.

In order to avoid the common issue of late arrivals at international tournaments, Nkom confirmed that both teams would depart Nigeria on October 7, allowing them to acclimatise and participate in several warm-up matches prior to the main competition.