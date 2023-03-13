Ahead of the gubernatorial election, the Deputy Director General Atiku/Barde Campaign Management Council Gombe State, Junaidu Usman Abubakar has called on Commander in chief of the Arm force’s president Muhammad Buhari, National Security Adviser, DG NIA, DG Defense Intelligence Agency, Inspector General of police and election observers and all the relevant security agencies to placed Gombe State on the watch list.

Junaidu made the call in a statement shared with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, Gov Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State is desperately seeking re-election by all means outside democratic settings through his various plans that are coming to the limelight.

The statement partly read: “This is to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser, Elections Observers, and other concerned stakeholders that Gov Inuwa has taken his re-election bid to a dangerous path of do-or-die which is not a practice that should be encouraged.

He said “In leaked audio, Gov Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya was heard discussing the following plans and confirmation that the IG has deployed a whole unit of Mobile police (comprising over 60 officers of the NPF under the command of ACP KHAN USMAN SALIHU) to intimidate and harass voters to bring him to power.

“Threatening to remove or transfer the commander of 301 artillery of the Nigerian Army in Gombe State who is trying to ensure peace in Gombe, possible bypass of BVAS machine to compromise the elections.

If this issue is not well addressed, it could breach the prevailing peace in the state, cause chaos as well as scuttle elections which President Buhari has promised Nigerians and the international community will be conducted peacefully and the outcome credible and reflect the wish of the people”, he said.

Speaking further, “From the look of things, Gov Inuwa having fallen out with the people is assiduously working to force himself on the people through the rigging, vote-buying, using violence to scare the people from coming out to vote amongst other anti-democratic measures.If you can remember during the last presidential and National Assembly elections in Gombe state Governor inuwa yahaya lost his own polling unit in jekadafari and one of his boys was shoot dead for snatching ballot box at the governors polling unit in jekadafari and the Apc Youth leader was also shoot in the legs and apc youth leader is still under arrest in the hospital for conniving to steal ballot box at the polling unit of Governor Inuwa’s unit in gombe state

“This is also to call the national leadership of the police and other security agencies to focus on Gombe State as the Governor’s attempt to force his way back to power may cost the state its peace if all plans being initiated by APC were allowed to be implemented.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial candidate in Gombe, Muhammad Jibrin Barde’s unstoppable rising popularity has been a serious cause of concern for the ruling APC-led government in the state.

“Barde’s has done his homework and the people of Gombe are now resolute on returning PDP to power having tasted the bad governance of APC in Gombe State,” he said