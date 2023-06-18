Basketball Africa League, Rwanda Dev Board Announce Five Year Extension 

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) have announced a 5 year extension of their existing collaboration that will see the BAL continue to play games at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda each season, including the BAL Playoffs and Finals in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

This is also as the BAL and RDB will collaborate on youth development and social impact programs.

The extension will see “Visit Rwanda” – the country’s marketing and tourism initiative – continue as a Foundational and Host Partner of the BAL. Through the agreement, Visit Rwanda will continue to be showcased on BAL team uniforms and at the BAL Combine. [RwandAir – Rwanda’s national airline – will continue as the Official Airline Partner of the BAL and facilitate travel to and from Kigali for select BAL teams and staff.]

“The Rwanda Development Board, as a Foundational Partner, has been integral to the launch and continued growth and success of the Basketball Africa League over our first three seasons,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “Coming out of our most competitive and compelling season yet, we’re excited to renew our collaboration with RDB that will bring BAL games as well as youth development and social impact programs to Rwanda for years to come.”

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with the Basketball Africa League,” said RDB CEO Clare Akamanzi. “We have seen tremendous success and return on investment over the last three years and look forward to doing much more together. In the first two years of the partnership Rwanda saw a net benefit of 9.1 million dollars to the Rwandan economy. BAL has proven to be a great unifier, and we remain committed to showcasing the best Rwanda has to offer in terms of tourism, investment opportunities, talent d