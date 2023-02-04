British American Tobacco (Nigeria) Limited, Ibadan factory has earned Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) core certification.

The global certification which is given after a rigorous audit process is awarded to organisations that meet the globally set standards and applicable framework for sustainable water management both within its factory and beyond.

Receiving the certification, the company operations director, West and Central Africa, Alberto Kauer said that the BAT Nigeria was pleased with the recognition of the company’s sustainability efforts in water stewardship.

He said achieving the feet was in line with the 2025 sustainability priorities of BAT.

He disclosed that the factory had achieved up to 14.4 per cent reduction in water withdrawn in addition to recycling the factory’s wastewater by treating it and reusing in non-essential areas.

According to him, the certification was presented to the company for its commitment and contribution towards the responsible use of water in a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable way.

Earning this certification demonstrates BAT Nigeria has met all 5 core criteria in the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship, making the facility one of the 254 organisations worldwide to earn the respected designation.

The managing director of BAT Nigeria and area director West and Central Africa, Yarub Al-Bahrani, said, “the AWS award is now part of the endearing history of sustainability achievements in BAT Nigeria and across the West and Central Africa Area.

He added that BAT Nigeria will continue to invest in sustainable actions and pursue good water governance initiatives as the company evolves from a business where sustainability is important, to one where it is front and centre in all that it do.