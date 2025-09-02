Bauchi State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project has commenced the process of procuring 40 tractors to enhance agricultural productivity in the state.

To facilitate the initiative, the bidding exercise was held at the Conference Hall of the state Project Management Unit yesterday. It was presided over by the commissioner for Housing and Environment and chairman of the state steering committee of ACReSAL, Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule.

Kawule expressed satisfaction with the transparency of the exercise, stressing that the procurement of the tractors would boost food production and strengthen agricultural resilience in the state

While welcoming the prospective contractors and stakeholders, the state project coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Kabir, said the exercise was in line with World Bank procurement guidelines.

He urged the participants to ensure a transparent bidding process to ensure the success of the project.

Kabir also acknowledged the presence of dignitaries, including the commissioner for Environment, the project coordinator of AGILE and the director-general of BASEPA, who served as witnesses to the process.