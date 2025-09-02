Katsina State Police command has intercepted two suspected gunrunners and recovered a cache of dangerous weapons from them.

In a statement with reference number CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.6/503 dated August 31, 2025, and signed by the police public relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he gave their identities as Abdussalam Muhammed 25, and Aminu Mamman, 23, both from Baure village in Safana local government area.

They were arrested by a police patrol team following credible intelligence in the early hours of yesterday at about 4:35 am along the Ingawa-Karkarku Road in Katsina.

Upon searching their Volkswagen Golf (Reg. No. RSH-528 BV), the operatives discovered one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 1,063 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition and 232 rounds of 7.62x69mm PKT ammunition.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the arms were being transported from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Safana, Katsina State, where they were intended for distribution to criminal groups.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the gallantry of the operatives and urged them to sustain the momentum.

He reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks across the country.

“This interception is another testament to the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force in securing life and property. We encourage the citizens to continue providing timely and credible information that will assist us in fighting crime,” the IGP stated.