NDLEA Orders Clampdown On Illegal Sale Of ‘Laughing Gas’

Chairman/chief executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), has directed all commands and formations of the agency to clamp down on illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as “laughing gas” following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes.

In a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the agency said the decision to clampdown on those involved in illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide followed the analysis on the effects on those who abuse the substance.

Among the side effects are dizziness, disorientation, headache, light headedness, fainting spells, hallucination, falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen; and other neurological complications, especially psychiatric symptoms.

NDLEA said pending when other measures are taken in consultation with the stakeholders, especially the Federal Ministry of Health, to curb the menace, it would not hesitate to wield the big stick against offenders, no matter their social status. He said the warning was in the overall interest of public health.

The NDLEA urges parents, guardians and other stakeholders to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting experimenting or abusing the substance, which poses threats to their mental and overall wellbeing.

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, more often by dentists and medical professionals to sedate patients undergoing minor medical procedures.