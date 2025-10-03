The Bauchi State House of Assembly has urged the state government not to allow the Provost of Aminu Saleh College of Education (ASCOE), Azare, Professor Asabe Sadiya Mohammed, to proceed on a second tenure.

The lawmakers argued that the move was necessary in the interest of stability, accountability and the future of education at the institution.

The resolution followed the adoption of a report presented by the Joint House Committee on Education and Petition during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, on Thursday.

Presenting the petition, Chairman of the House Committee on Petition, Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Itas, highlighted several complaints against the Provost, while his submission was seconded by Hon. Dr. Nasiru Ahmed Ala.

A lawmaker,.Hon. Habibu Umar stated that the attitude of the Provost undermined her professional competence and made her unfit for a second tenure.

For Hon. Ala, several complaints were lodged against the Provost, and despite being informed of these issues, she failed to take corrective action.

The Speaker explained that the role of the House after conducting a Committee assignment was to advise the Executive Arm of Government through recommendations, with the expectation that their observations will be duly considered.

The House subsequently adopted the resolutions as contained in the Committee’s report, particularly that the attitude of the Provost rendered her unfit to seek a second tenure.

Beyond leadership issues, the Assembly also called on the Bauchi State Government to deploy or recruit a qualified Quantity Surveyor to the College.

The House also stated that the hostel meant for NCE students should be reverted to its original purpose, “Revenues generated from FUHSA occupancy should be audited and accounted for,” the house said.

The Assembly also said that the backlog of students’ results should be cleared urgently, and a mechanism established for timely processing going forward.

It demanded that the House Committee on Education should strengthen its oversight functions to prevent unilateral decisions by the College leadership.

The lawmakers said that routine maintenance and servicing of official vehicles, machinery, and equipment should be prioritised to ensure their functionality, saying security at the College should also be enhanced while asking that stipends for security personnel should be reviewed upwards to improve motivation.

“Leadership succession in the College should follow transparent, merit-based processes, in line with NCCE guidelines and the Bauchi State conditions of service,” the Assembly said.

The House maintained that these steps were critical to restoring trust, accountability, and effective service delivery in the College.

Attempts to obtain reaction of the Provost were not successful as she neither answered calls nor responded to text messages from our correspondent as at the time of filing this report.