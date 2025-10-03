The Edo State Government, on Friday, issued a final two-week ultimatum to all estate developers operating within the state to register and obtain formal approval for their estate layout plans or face decisive enforcement actions.

The directive, announced by the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, aligns with theSstate’s ambitious urban renewal campaign under ‘Project Shine’ and the 30-year Benin City Master Plan.

According to a statement signed by the Functioning Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Arc. Kate A. Isokpunwu, the move followed a recent stakeholders’ engagement session, where the government emphasised the urgent need for compliance, sustainable development, and orderly urban growth.

“All estate layouts must be duly documented and regularised with the Ministry to align with the state’s long-term spatial and environmental objectives,” the statement said.

“From October 2025, the Ministry will begin a comprehensive enforcement operation targeting illegal developments, especially those encroaching on government-designated forest reserves and protected areas.”

The statement further added that “Unapproved estate layouts will be sealed off, and violators prosecuted under existing laws. The government reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on unlawful developments, including land grabbing, unregulated construction, and distortion of urban planning frameworks.

“This measure is not punitive but corrective,” Arc. Isokpunwu stressed.

“It is designed to ensure that development in Edo State remains sustainable, orderly, and consistent with our collective vision for a modern, well-planned city.”

Developers were urged to visit the Ministry without delay to complete the necessary registration and approval processes, and thereby avoid stiff sanctions.