Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly on Wednesday unanimously re-elected Abubakar Suleiman and Jamilu Umaru Dahiru as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

LEADERSHIP reports that the re-election of the duo after their sack previously by separate Court of Appeal judgements followed the voluntary resignations of the immediate past Speaker and his Deputy, Babayo Akuyam and Ahmed Abdullahi.

Spokesperson of the House, Musa Nakwada while confirming the development, said the House followed laid down procedure in re-electing Suleiman and Dahiru due to the trust members have in their leadership.

Nakwada said the resignation of the immediate past leadership of the House paved the way for members of the House to elect the returning lawmakers to fill the vacuum.

LEADERSHIP recalls that a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had in November 2023, fired Suleiman representing Bingo Central Constituency and Dahiru, the lawmaker representing Bauchi Constituency following an appeal on the outcomes of the judgement of Bauchi State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal by their opponents.

The Appeals Court also ordered rerun election in the two constituencies covering about 10 polling units in Bingo Central and about four units in Bauchi to determine the true winner of the March 18, 2023 elections in the two constituencies.

At the end of the rerun conducted in February 2024, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, returned both Suleiman and Dahiru as winners.