The Leader of the Senate, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has described the death of Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Bar. Paul Omotoso as shocking and devastating.

Bamidele who expressed his heartfelt condolence to the immediate family of the politician, his community and the Government and People of Ekiti State, urged them to take solace in the fact that Omotoso lived for the good of mankind.

In a statement issued by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, the federal lawmaker noted that a great political void had been created in the state following the APC chieftain’s sudden demise.

He said Omotoso’s death was personally shocking to him and devastating to the entire progressive family, not only in Ekiti, but also in Nigeria at large.

Also, the former Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has expressed sadness over the death of the Ekiti APC chairman.

Ojudu said Omotoso was not only a dedicated leader within the party but also a pillar of strength within the political landscape of Ekiti State.

In a statement he personally signed, the former member of the national assembly said, “His untimely passing has left us in a state of shock and profound grief.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them, and we share in their sorrow.

“We also wish to express our deepest sympathies to the Governor of Ekiti State and all members of the APC in Ekiti State.

“His unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and social justice has left an indelible mark on our party and the community at large.

“Mr. Omotoso’s leadership and dedication will be sorely missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire us all as we strive to honor his memory and uphold the values he stood for.”

Ojudu urged all party members to come together as a party and a community and support one another to honour the life and legacy of Barr. Omotoso at this time of mourning.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District said the 61-year old politician’s contributions to development of Ekiti, especially at the grassroots politics are of immense measure, adding that he played his politics with decorum, good conscience and purposeful leadership.

“With great concern, I join Ekiti sons and daughters to mourn the sudden passing of our state party chairman, Barr. Paul Omotoso who I always describe as a man with great political maturity and purposeful leadership.

“His previous tenures as a former State Commissioner, former State Secretary of our great political party and State Chairmanship which he held until his death were testimonies of his clear direction as a leader and his servant-leader dispositions.

“The remarkable contributions he made and gaps left behind by the Imesi Ekiti-born politician cannot be forgotten and dumped in the dustbin of history.

“His contributions to the formation of the APC and his ability to steer the affairs of the state chapter at most difficult instances are part of the memories that we shall live with for a long time.”