The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has declared Friday, November 28, 2025, as work-free day across the state as a mark of respect and honour for the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, whose funeral prayer is scheduled to take same day in accordance with Islamic rites.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, on Thursday, the governor said the decision was meant to enable government workers, students, followers of the late Islamic scholar, and the general public, to participate in the funeral prayers and pay their last respect to the famous Tijjaniya sect leader.

Gidado said the government recognised the profound impact of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s life and legacy, his dedication to Islamic scholarship, Qur’anic education, spiritual mentorship, and promotion of peace, unity, and moral uprightness across Nigeria and beyond.

“As the state mourns this monumental loss, the government calls on all citizens to join in prayers for the repose of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi’s soul, and to offer support and comfort to his family, students, followers, and the broader Muslim Ummah.

“May the soul of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi rest in eternal peace. Ameen,” the statement said.

LEADERSHIP reports that hundred of thousands of Muslims are expected to gather in Bauchi Friday for the funeral prayer (Janaza), which is slated for at 3:00 p.m. at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.