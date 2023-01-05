Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the removal of Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as member of the Council over what it described as disloyalty and disrespect to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

A letter on the removal of Kirfi, who held the Wazirin Bauchi title, dated Tuesday, January 3, 2023, was signed by the council secretary, Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad.

The letter reads: “I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs with reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December, 2022.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It, therefore, directed for your removal with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as Wazirin Bauchi and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate.”

However, there were no details regarding how the traditional title holder disrespected the governor.

Kirfi was once sacked during the immediate-past administration of Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar as a member of the Emirate Council by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu in March 2017.

Incumbent Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed shortly after his assumption of office in 2019, however, intervened and facilitated the reappointment of Kirfi as member of the Emirate Council and holder of high-ranking Wazirin Bauchi title.