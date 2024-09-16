Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has donated N250 million to alleviate the sufferings of flood victims grappling with humanitarian crisis in Maiduguri and Jere local government areas of Borno State.

The Governor announced the donation during a sympathy visit to the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri on Monday.

Mohammed disclosed that he had deployed the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to collaborate with the Borno Humanitarian Response Squad in providing succour to the affected communities.

“I saw you managing the crisis on the day it happened, and I thought you were handling a similar situation as before. But as the situation unfolded, it became clear that this was a disaster of unprecedented proportions,” Mohammed said.

Speaking on the flood impact, Governor Mohammed said, “It has caused immense destruction of lives and properties, and continues to inflicting pain on the people. We were confused about how to intervene, but decided to take a modest approach by providing cooked food for 10,000 people, twice a day, to help save lives.”

Mohammed assured Governor Zulum that his team that he would remain in Borno until the situation improved.

“I commend your courage and resilience in the face of this adversity,” Mohammed said. “You have always demonstrated exceptional leadership, using your knowledge and expertise to conquer challenges. Thank you for your steadfastness.”

In his response, Zulum expressed gratitude for the donation, describing it as a “timely intervention.”

“We are deeply touched by your gesture, and I assure you that the N250 million donation will be judiciously utilised to alleviate our people’s suffering,” Zulum said.

He commended the Bauchi State Government for standing in solidarity with Borno State during its time of need.

“The support from your government is a testament to the bond between our states and commitment to humanity,” Zulum added.