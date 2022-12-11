Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has assured of his commitment to sign the death warrant on anybody convicted of any offence related to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) by courts in the state.

The governor spoke when he assented to the law which the House of Assembly transmitted to him following its passage.

He said his decision to sign the bill into law was not easy but it became imperative considering the rate at which SGBV incidences were being reported in the state.

Governor Bala said the law would not only reduce crime but also ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

While expressing sympathy over the increasing rate of violence against women, the governor assured that the law would change the narrative and give women the rightful place they deserved in the society.

He called on judges in the state to ensure impartial and unilateral application of the law to ensure justice, fairness and equity to all and sundry.