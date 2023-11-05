The Bauchi State government has received 256 desktop solar powered android phones worth over N30 million as donation from USAID-funded Integrated Health Program (IHP).

Technical director of IHP Primary Health Care Development Agency in Bauchi State, Dr Ibrahim Kabo, said the gesture was part of efforts to support the state to reduce maternal and child mortality as well as infant morbidity.

Dr Kabo said the USAID-funded IHP had supported the state in the areas of guideline and policy for referral system review as well as capacity building in improving emergency response.

He disclosed that the solar powered phone is a new communication technology used in quick transfer of information on referrals with Bauchi being the fifth state to benefit from the intervention.

The director urged the state government to make judicious use of the gadgets and ensure that the 256 primary healthcare centers safeguard the facilities to ensure quick response in referrals.

Receiving the gadgets on behalf of the state government, the executive chairman of the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, described the gesture as best of its kind in the country.

He said modalities had been put in place for sustainability of policies and guidelines initiated by IHP particularly on matters of healthcare financing and two-way referral.