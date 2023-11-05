Public Services International (PSI), a global trade union federation, has condemned the assault on the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero and other trade union leaders by the police during a protest by workers in Imo State.

Ajaero was assaulted by the police while leading a demonstration over the violation of the rights of workers by the government of Imo State.

In a statement from its Lomé office, PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab countries, Sani Baba Mohammed, said what was witnessed in Imo was in violation of ILO conventions on workers’ rights that include C98 on Freedom of Association and C87 on Right to Collective bargaining, both of which Nigeria has ratified.

The PSI which represents the interests of over 30 million workers who deliver vital public services in 163 countries, said to ignore workers’ concerns and resort to violence and harassment not only affects provision of the essential public services in Imo State but in Nigeria at large.

Baba said the PSI stands in solidarity with Comrade Ajaero and the whole Trade union movement of Nigeria in this struggle.

“We urge the government and its agencies to ensure the safety of Labour leaders and their members who were arrested and provision of medical access to all the injured workers that includes the NLC president, Joe Ajaero,” he said.

The PSI also urged the government to ensure that the rule of law prevails and protection of workers’ rights by bringing to book all those persons who were involved in unleashing violence and abduction of workers during the protest.