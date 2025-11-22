The Bauchi State government, through the State Civil Service Commission (CSC), has interdicted four senior officials of the Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ningi, over alleged gross misconduct.

Those affected include Garba Hussaini, director of Education and former provost, and Haruna Babaji Umar, deputy director of Administration and Human Resources and former Registrar.

Also interdicted are Umar Alhaji Yusuf, chief executive officer (Accounts) and Bursar, and Mohammed Usman, chief clerical officer and cashier.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the commission’s information officer, Saleh Umar, who said the action forms part of ongoing efforts to sanitise the state civil service.

According to him, the interdictions were approved during the commission’s plenary session No. CRA.MTG.42.2025 held on Thursday.

The commission’s decision was taken to allow further investigation into the allegations laid against the officers.

“The officers were found guilty of misconduct that contradicts Bauchi State Public Service (BSPSR) Regulations – 0327 (x) and (xxii) and interdicted under rules 0329 (i), (ii) and (iii) to further distance them from their duty posts for seamless and smooth investigation,” the statement read.

According to the commission, all four officers are to receive 50 per cent of their salaries, effective October 28, 2025, pending the conclusion of the case.

In a related development, the commission rejected an appeal seeking a review of the dismissal of Mr Joshua Amos, an education officer who was working with the State Special School Management Board. Amos had petitioned through his counsel from Ada-Kwaltings & Partners, asking the CSC to reconsider its earlier decision.

The commission, however, affirmed its initial action, stating that all procedures were duly followed in line with the Public Service Regulations, circulars and other establishment laws.

Amos was dismissed on September 11, 2025, from Government College, Azare, over sexual harassment, a case the commission insisted must stand in the interest of protecting children’s welfare, morals and integrity.

“The commission is assured to protect our future, especially as it affects our children’s good upbringing for their good morals, norms and integrity,” the statement added.

Also, the CSC approved the promotion of 21 officers to higher grades, including deputy chief librarian, assistant chief librarian, and principal librarian across Grade Levels 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15. Also promoted were an assistant chief executive officer and a chief confidential secretary.

Addressing the session, the CSC chairman, Dr Ibrahim Muhammad, reiterated the commission’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, integrity, transparency and fairness.

He expressed concern over the lax attitude of some civil servants toward understanding civil service regulations, warning that ignorance of disciplinary procedures could lead to avoidable sanctions.

Ibrahim urged all workers to familiarise themselves with the dos and don’ts of the civil service to ensure strict compliance and professionalism.