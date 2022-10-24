Bauchi State Government under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed has warned that it will not accept any agency of the federal government to put her under unnecessary pressure and to blackmail its leadership.

In a reaction to what it described as commando style and Kangaroo action of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in painting some of its offices and companies as under investigation, the state government said it was meant to intimidate and distract it.

Through a press statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado, the government described the action of the federal agency as illegal, stressing that there was no basis whatsoever in law and fact that would warrant painting of its property by the EFCC.

He said the state government had sought for the intervention of the court of law which granted an injunction restraining EFCC from tempering with its property or doing anything capable of disrupting the smooth running of the affected government offices and companies pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

According to Gidado, the court has directed the EFCC to remove the defacement it painted in the government’s offices and companies, saying “The court had agreed that the actions of the EFCC are prima facie illegal and they are to appear before the court on the 9th November, 2022”.

Gidado said that on the day of appearance before the court, the EFCC would explain why it took ‘the unwarranted action meant to destroy the economy of the state at a time when the government was doing everything possible to grow the Internally Generated Revenue of the state and to continue with its developmental projects for the betterment of its people.