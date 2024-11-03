Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has announced his administration’s plans to employ 10,000 workers by the end of 2024.

Governor Mohammed said the government is aware of inadequate teachers in schools, nurses in hospitals and low experts in the agricultural sector, assuring that he would do the needful to fill the vacuum.

The Governor stated this at the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Colloquium, with the theme: “Celebrating the Architect of Modern Bauchi at 66,” in Bauchi on Sunday.

He reiterated that the Bauchi State Government has set N3 billion aside for the purchase of harvested foodstuffs to sell to the general public at subsidised prices underscoring the effort to lessen the effects of inflation amongst the masses in the state.

Governor Mohammad maintained that more agricultural extension workers would be engaged to boost farmers’ income and ensure food security in the Bauchi State.

He further said that the inclusion of technology to youths were in place to train 10,000 youths in ICT towards making them self-reliant.

The governor thanked the organisers, appreciating their foresight, commitment, and dedication, noting that the event would inspire him to serve the people even more.

He, however, outlined his administration’s achievements in education, infrastructure, road projects, and other sectors vital to Bauchi State’s progress.

During the event, Governor Bala launched ‘Mr. Modernity’, a magazine showcasing his administration’s accomplishments, where he reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Bauchi while also pledging to continue driving growth through innovative and dedicated leadership.

Earlier in his remarks, the organiser, Mohammed Isah commended Governor Mohammed’s impactful leadership and significant role in advancing Bauchi’s growth.

The colloquium gathered intellectuals, economic experts, societal leaders and experienced academics who were assembled to merge ideas and divergent thoughts primarily to transform the state and to boost its economy.