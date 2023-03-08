The re-election bid of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has continued to receive a boost, as a political support group, “Atiku 100%” , has urged residents to vote en masse for his victory at the 2023 gubernatorial polls in order for him to consolidated on his giants strides of the past four years.

Mr Kazeem Tanimu, Convener of Atiku 100%- which was formed primarily to canvass support for the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, Mohammed has done enough for Bauchi State in terms of his people- oriented leadership style, security and massive infrastructural development and should be “ appreciated by people of the state by queuing behind him for victory come March 11 because he needs to complete the good job.

“As advocates of good leadership, part of our goal is to support aspirants with proven capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy, drive the economy and lift people from hunger.

“Don’t forget that his achievements remain unprecedented when he was the minister of FCT through massive infrastructural projects and initiatives that ensure peaceful co-existence among FCT residents.

“I don’t keep a lot of political records, but I think Governor Bala Mohammed ‘s track records are quite impressive,right from his days as a Senator and we can all nod to his performance as FCT minister;he brought extensive reforms and commissioned a lot of laudable projects.

“ He personally initiated several landmark projects such as the Abuja Centenary City,Jabi Lake Resort ,Abuja City Centre , World Trade Centre ,Aerotropolis City, Abuja Industrial Zone project and Land swap , with the richest man and woman in Africa, Aliko Dangote and Folorunsho Alakija respectively participating.

“As governor of Bauchi, he has not failed to grab the bull by the horns, and now I see why the people of Bauchi are eager to go out enmasse this Saturday to re-elect him.

Tanimu added that “the renowned Late British Field Marshal, Bernard Montgomery once said that “leadership is the capacity and will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence”, Senator Bala Mohammed epitomizes the above definition of leadership in every sense of it.”

“His popularity among his people was so evident by how he delivered the state for Atiku Abubakar at the February 25 presidential polls, and I am certain that the good people of Bauchi got his back and will repeat same feat on Saturday,” he added.