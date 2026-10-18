The Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Duguri, and four of his children have died in a road accident while travelling to Yelwan Duguri in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening, claiming the lives of Duguri and his children identified as Hajara, Usman, Rukayya and Maryam.

Another son, Suleiman, reportedly survived the crash but sustained critical injuries and is receiving medical attention at a hospital.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a devastating loss to the bereaved family and the entire state.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor extended his sympathies to the immediate family of the deceased, the Duguri Emirate Council, friends, associates, colleagues and the people of Bauchi State.

Mohammed also prayed for the full recovery of Suleiman, the surviving son, asking God to give him strength during the difficult period.

Describing Duguri’s death as a monumental loss, the governor said the late executive secretary distinguished himself through dedication, commitment and a strong passion for improving access to healthcare services.

He noted that, as head of BASHCMA, Duguri played an important role in advancing the state’s health contributory management system and supporting efforts to make healthcare services more accessible, particularly to less privileged residents.

The governor also acknowledged the late official’s contributions to the state’s medical team during pilgrimage exercises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he helped support the health and well-being of pilgrims.

Beyond his contributions to public service, Mohammed described Duguri as a close personal friend and former classmate, saying his death was not only a loss to the state but also a painful personal bereavement.

The governor said the death of four children in the same accident had made the tragedy even more heartbreaking, adding that words could not adequately express the pain and anguish being experienced by the bereaved family.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive the shortcomings of Duguri and his children, accept their good deeds and grant them eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Mohammed also prayed for Allah to give Suleiman, the immediate family, the Duguri Emirate Council, friends, associates and the people of Bauchi State the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor called on well-meaning citizens of the state to remember the bereaved family in their prayers and extend compassion, support and solidarity to them during the period of mourning.