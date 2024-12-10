The member representing Ganjuwa/Darazo federal constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, has presented a compendium of 45 bills under his sponsorship to the three district heads of Ganjuwa, Darazo and Sade for their review.

The compendium comprises 38 constitutional alterations bills and 12 non-constitutional bills (Acts of the National Assembly).

Soro, while chatting with journalists yesterday in Bauchi, said the presentation of the compendium is in line with his resolve to ensure participatory stakeholding and sustained-constituent engagement in his representation at the 10th National Assembly.

Manu said: “I presented a compendium of 45 legislative bills sponsored by my humble self to the 3 district heads of Ganjuwa (Madakin Bauchi), Darazo and Sade for the kind review of our traditional rulers in Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency.”

The House of Representatives member disclosed that in attendance during the presentation of the compendium were the local government PDP chairmen of Darazo and Ganjuwa, among other notable stakeholders.

Mansur urged his constituents, stakeholders, state and national leaders from all strata of life to kindly make their inputs and interventions, through written communication or participation at the public hearings with a view to creating a broad-based consensus, and stakeholder ownership of the bills and suggestion of areas of further legislation.

The lawmaker said in the last two decades, there has been a growing agitation by citizens and civil society organisations for a more viable constitution and efficient laws of the Federation of Nigeria that reflect the desire for a citizen constitution

“That holds the government accountable to the people, guarantees the welfare of the citizens; and more efficiently captures the peculiar sensibilities and unique requirements of the constituent parts of the federation while guaranteeing the unity of the country,” Manu Soro said.

The executive summary indicated that 37 bills are at the committee stage, 7 others are awaiting second reading, and one is at the gazetting stage.

According to Manu Soro, “In their wisdom, the framers of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 envisaged these agitations and, accordingly, provided in the Constitution that the legislative powers of the Federation shall be vested in the National Assembly, to enable it to make laws for peace, order and good governance in Nigeria.

“The Constitution further enshrined that the power of the National Assembly to make laws shall be exercised through bills passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives and assented by the President.

“It is in the exercise of these powers that I, Rep. Mansur Manu Soro, member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, presented before the House of Representatives, forty-five (45) amendment bills that seek to alter different provisions of the Constitution and Acts of the National Assembly.”