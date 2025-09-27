The chairman of Dambam local government area of Bauchi State, Hon. Yakubu Garba Tela, is dead.

Tela died on Saturday died after a brief illness.

LEADERSHIP recalled that the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) had on August 18, 2024, presented certificates of return to Tela as elected chairman of Dambam LGA alongside 19 other local government chairmen across the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Governor Bala Mohammed, through his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, announced the death of the chairman with a heavy heart and deep sorrow.

Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Dambam local government, colleagues in the local government system, and the entire state.

Governor Mohammed described the late Tela as a dedicated public servant, grassroots mobiliser, and community leader who committed his life to the service of his people and the development of Dambam LGA.

He said the late chairman will be remembered for his humility, sense of duty, and the positive impact he made on grassroots governance.

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant the deceased eternal rest, and give his family, associates, and the people of Bauchi State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.