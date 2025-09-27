Social media influencer, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has released a dramatic video pleading for forgiveness after the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, called on Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to order her arrest following her GWR attempt to sleep with 100 men in 24 hours.

The monarch’s demand came after Mandy Kiss publicly declared her plan to engage in a “marathon sex act” with 100 men in a single day, a claim that sparked outrage nationwide and drew a swift rejection from Guinness World Records (GWR), which distanced itself from the stunt.

However, in a dramatic video shared on social media, Mandy Kiss insisted that her comments were never meant to be taken seriously as she was only ‘catching cruise’.

“I was just joking, arrest as how? What happened? How much is in my account? I don’t have money to hire a lawyer, I can’t even write a statement,” she said in Yoruba language.

The controversial influencer explained that her post was an attempt to boost engagement online and attract advertising deals

“I am just catching cruise. I only did that to get engagement on my page. I need adverts. I am just in pursuit of my survival,” she said in a mix of pidgin and Yoruba languages.

Mandy Kiss also pleaded to Nigerians not to take her claims literally, stressing that she could not physically endure such an act.

“I can’t have sex with 100 men. Please have mercy on me, Nigerians, don’t take me to prison. I was just kidding, I was just playing. I can never do that, I will just die. I can’t even have sex with three men; I will end up dying. Please don’t take me to prison,” she said, adding that her family lacked the financial means to withstand a legal battle.

LEADERSHIP reports that the viral saga began when Mandy Kiss announced her intention to attempt the 100-men sex marathon, presenting it as a Guinness World Record attempt. GWR, however, swiftly clarified that it had no record category for such acts, dismissing the claim outright.

Oba Akinyemi on Friday condemned the statement as a dangerous display of moral decadence and urged the Lagos State Government to arrest Mandy Kiss, warning that failure to act could encourage further reckless behaviour among young Nigerians.