Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested Yusuf Umar, a 49-year-old resident of Dagu Dutse, Warji local government area of the state, for allegedly attempting to sell his daughter at the price of N1.5 million.

Umar, who claimed to be a staff of Warji local government, whisked away the child from her mother who was previously his wife.

Confirming the incident to reporters in a press conference, Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Auwal Mohammed said Umar argued that he wanted to cash out on the daughter because each time he sees her, she reminds him of an unpleasant experience he had with her mother.

“The suspect took the 5-year-old from the estranged wife in Warji local government area under the pretence that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.

„Unknown to the mother, he had already arranged to hand over the girl to someone.

„The suspect was arrested in a hotel in Bauchi after he bargained for N1.500,000 to give up his biological daughter,“ he said.

The police commissioner stated that he had ordered a discreet investigation to uncover more motives behind Umar‘s actions before charging him in court.