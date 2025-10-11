The Senator representing Bauchi North in the Senate, Dr Sama’ila Dahuwa, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing internal leadership crisis within the party as reason for leaving the ruling party in Bauchi State.

Dr Dahuwa was elected Senator to represent Bauchi North in the 2023 general election under the platform of PDP, having served as Commissioner of Health in the first tenure of Governor Bala Mohammed.

He disclosed this in a letter he personally signed dated October 6, 2025, addressed to PDP Chairman of Tsakuwa, Kofar Gabar Ward, Azare, Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.

“The incessant internal squabble that led to unnecessary factionalisation within the People Democratic Party (PDP) is seriously affecting my ability to deliver my constitutional responsibility effectively as an elected representative of my Constituency in the 10th Senate.

“Accordingly, I hereby write to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” the letter read in parts.

Dr Dahuwa assured people of Bauchi North of his continued commitment to good representation and protect their interest in the Senate.