The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State is poised to conduct a fresh governorship primary election on Saturday following the withdrawal of the current party candidate, Kassim Ibrahim Mohammed, from the race.

The candidate’s withdrawal from the race comes barely days after the Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed lost the PDP presidential primary.

LEADERSHIP’s sister publication, LEADERSHIP Sunday had exclusively reported that the governor who was eligible for a second term, had made alternative plans to pursue a second term if he fails to pick the PDP presidential ticket.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent yesterday, the Bauchi State PDP publicity secretary, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, said the gubernatorial candidate voluntarily stepped down his ambition for the top seat.

Mohammed, the immediate past secretary to the state government, joined the gubernatorial race after his boss, Governor Bala Mohammed, joined the race for the PDP presidential ticket.

Mohammed, last week, emerged the party’s gubernatorial candidate after he got all the delegates’ votes. He scored 655 votes with only one invalid vote. He was the sole aspirant in the contest.

However the governor, last week, lost his presidential bid after former vice president Atiku Abubakar, secured 370 votes to emerge the PDP flag bearer.