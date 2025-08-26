The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested five members of a suspected rape syndicate in Zadawa Village of Misau local government area of the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Wakil said the case was reported on August 12, 2025, by Yusuf Muhammad and Danjuma Muhammad of Misau, who alleged that in July, some individuals lured their daughter, Hussaina, with monetary incentives and raped her deceitfully at different locations.

The PPRO named the suspects as Sulaiman Adamu (42), Umar Adamu (45), Musa Ibrahim (40), Shu’aibu Abubakar (47), and Muhammad Sunusi, all residents of Zadawa Village in Misau LGA.

He explained that detectives were immediately dispatched following the report, and the victim taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Misau, for medical examination.

Subsequently, the suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime during interrogation.

He added that medical findings confirmed that the minor was sexually assaulted.

The Police image maker explained that all the five suspects confessed to having unlawful sexual interactions at different times with the victim after enticing her with money ranging from N200 to N500.

“Following a medical examination conducted at the Federal Medical Centre, Misau, the findings read that the victim was penetrated with some seminal fluid within her vulva and private part,” Wakil said.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the case is charged to court.

The Command assured members of the public that it would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victim.