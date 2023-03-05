The Bauchi State Police Command has neutralised two suspected kidnappers who attempted to kidnap one Usman Abdulhamid from his residence.

In a press release issued by Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, and made available to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday, he said on March 3, 2023, some unknown gunmen invaded the residence of Alhaji Abdulhamid Muhammad at Rafin Gora village via Ningi LGA in an attempt to kidnap his son, one Usman Abdulhamid, aged 28.

However, in the process, the victim resisted being taken away by the kidnappers and he was shot multiple times in his lower abdomen while making an effort to escape.

Wakil further said, “On receipt of the information, the police operatives jointly with a local vigilante group led by DPO Ningi swiftly mobilized to the scene to counter the kidnappers from accomplishing their mission in the village. The kidnappers welcomed police operatives with sporadic gunshots.”

While responding, the operatives engaged them in a gun duel which forced them to scamper in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, two of the kidnappers met their waterloo at the spot, while one AK47 was retrieved during the encounter.”

He said, the victim was rescued and immediately taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Birnin Kudu in Jigawa State for treatment.

“Furthermore, concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to follow their trail and arrest the fleeing suspects to face the full wrath of the law,” the PPRO added.