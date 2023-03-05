The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a businessman, Kingsley Celestino, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, with over 9.40 kilograms of heroin concealed in false bottoms of his two travelling bags.

The suspect, a business class passenger on Qatar Airline flight, was arrested at Terminal 2 of the MMIA on Saturday, March 4, 2023 on his way to India.

Though a native of Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State, the 49-year-old was travelling with a Guinean international passport.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect frequently travelled to India on business class tickets and he claimed to be dealing in clothing business between Nigeria and India.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said it was further established that he obtained the Guinean international passport in Guinea Bissau, where he said his mother came from.

In the same vein, a 24-year-old passenger travelling to Oman, Etounu Monday, was intercepted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023 during the outward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight ET 950 while attempting to export 1.924kg of skunk concealed in cream tubes.

Also, at the Tin Can seaport, Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Friday, March 3, recovered 244 parcels of Canadian Loud weighing 79 kilograms concealed in medium sized wooden sound system speakers packed inside two out of four used vehicles in a container marked CRSU9258348 coming from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

The imported vehicles used as cover for the drugs were a 2009 Jeep Wrangler and a 2009 Honda Ridgeline.

Similarly, NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) attached to courier firms in Lagos intercepted a consignment of nine parcels of methamphetamine concealed in native black soap, Dudu Osun, heading to Europe.

In Adamawa State, the house of a wanted notorious drug dealer, Mamudu Njobdi at Sebore, Gyalla Road, Dougada ward, Mubi, was raided in the early hours of Monday, February 27, where he was arrested and drug exhibits recovered.

The 31-year-old suspect was earlier arrested on Wednesday, February 22 at his drug joint in Kolere Water Board but mobilized thugs to attack NDLEA officers and in the process escaped with exhibits.