Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has disclosed that over 70 per cent of the state’s 2025 budget lines have performed better than initial projections, signalling what he described as a strong fiscal outlook for the State.

Advertisement

Speaking on Wednesday during the State Executive Council meeting, the governor stated that the performance report showed that many ministries, departments and agencies not only met target, but also surpassed their expected revenue targets.

He described the budget performance as a clear indication that the state’s strategies on revenue generation and prudent management of resources were working.

He, however, emphasised the need for the government to return to the drawing board and “recapture” additional flow of revenue in preparation for the 2025 supplementary budget of the state.

Governor Mohammed also said budgetary discipline remained central to his administration’s development agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured that the Council would adopt corrective measures to ensure even distribution of resources across sectors, particularly in critical areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure, where citizens feel the most impact.