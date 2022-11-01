Residents of Yelwa-Labura on the outskirts of Bauchi metropolis yesterday blocked the ever-busy Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa Expressway following the killing of one Adamu Babanta, a 67-year-old retired civil servant.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Babanta was died on Sunday when his 68-year-old friend and neighbour Mohammed Damina Galadinma Dass pushed him out of his car.

A relative to the late Babanta who pleaded anonymity said a feud ensued between Babanta and his friend Dass over alleged attempts to seduce one Khadijat, the 18-year-old daughter of the deceased through frequent visits and gifts of recharge cards, adding that this did not go down well with her father.

“Dass and my late brother were friends and neighbours. It was alleged that Dass attempted to have a sexual relationship with the 18-year-old Khadijat, SS 2 daughter of his late friend. He had been making advances to her by sending recharge cards to her.

“The girl reported to her mother who then told the father but he did not believe the story. However, last Sunday, Dass asked Khadija to meet him at a filling station by 5 pm for an outing.

“The girl informed her father who asked her to go as planned and that he would follow them from behind to ascertain the truth. As expected, Dass was waiting at the point while the father was watching as the girl arrived.

“Dass asked her to enter the car after he had opened the door but at that point, the father came out and confronted his friend expressing anger. Dass attempted to run away but there was a struggle between them which led to his pushing the late Babanta.”