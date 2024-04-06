Members of various educational boards and agencies in Bauchi State have been enjoined to cooperate with the ministry to enable it operate a system with maximum cooperation and understanding that will complement the zeal and intention of Governor Bala Mohammed of providing access and quality education service delivery in the state.

While inaugurating members of the board of the agencies in Bauchi yesterday, the State Commissioner o\for Education, Dr Jamila Dahiru Mohammed said that their careful selection and appointment by the governor to form the management team of the various boards and agencies is not a mere coincidence.

“I believe your appointment was done based on your track records of hard work, commitment, industry and the fashion you have shown to support Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to move the education sector to greater heights,” the commissioner said.

The reconstituted boards and agencies are State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Special Schools Management Board (SSMB), Bauchi State Agency for Non-formal Education (BASANE), Bauchi State Library Board (SLB), and BASAME.

She said, “Your selection and subsequent appointment as Chairmen and Members to steer the affairs of the various boards and agencies was a deliberate attempt by His Excellency, the Executive Governor to infuse new energy and quality leadership that will assist him to drive the education sector for greater productivity.

“Furthermore, the state government had convened a State Education Summit, 2023, where critical stakeholders from within and outside the state converged, deliberated and proffered solutions on how best to change the narratives of education to the better.”

Accordingly, she stated, the state government through her ministry is already working assiduously towards the implementation of all the recommendations arrived at aimed at improving access to quality education service delivery.

The commissioner said that Senator Bala Mohammed led government has created for itself a niche in the anal of history of education service delivery hitherto unknown in Bauchi state.

According to her, Governor Bala’s concern towards reviving the moribund educational system inherited on assumption of office led him to constitution of the State Education Committee under the Chairmanship of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu with all the first-class Emirs as members.

Jamila explained that the committee was charged with the responsibility of improving enrolment and retention in our schools through community mobilization and public enlightenment thereby boosting completion processes.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Duguri thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and affirmed commitment to work as a team to address challenges bedeviling the education sector in the state.