The management of the Agro-Climatic Resilience In Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) has ranked Bauchi State as the best implementing state among the benefiting states of the country.

The project, which is a multi-million dollar World Bank-funded initiative seeks to tackle climate change-related issues pertinent to agriculture and food security.

The state coordinator of ACReSAL, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, disclosed this at a one-day capacity-building workshop for relevant stakeholders on land degradation in Bauchi.

He said so far, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is the only governor that appointed a senior special adviser on ACReSAL, adding that this showed the degree of importance that the governor attached to the activities of ACReSAL.

Kabir said on the other hand, Bauchi has one of the highest incidences, calling on the stakeholders at the local levels to join forces together to address the problem for the overall well-being of the people.

He said the ACReSAL team in the state will embark on large-scale land restoration to reclaim valuable lands lost to land degradation.