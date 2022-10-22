A 31-year-old footballer, Earnest Peremobowei, has drowned in the raging flood at Yenebelebiri community of Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State.

The corpse of the deceased was, however, recovered two days later and deposited in the morgue at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased was a known footballer and had won laurels with several local teams including the Internal Grace Football Club, which emerged winner of the last State Governor’s Cup tagged Prosperity Cup.

He was also voted the third best highest goal scorer in the tournament.

It was gathered that he was on his way to the Yenebelebiri community located across the state capital in company of five persons when their boat rammed into the Government Jetty Barge and they lost control.

He eventually died in the mishap after saving five other occupants of the boat.

The younger brother to the deceased, Earnest Komboye, who confirmed the incident, said his brother died of exhaustion after saving five occupants of the boat.

“He was in company of five other persons who were trying to cross over to the Yenebelebiri community to check the level of flood to their houses and properties.

“Due to the high current of the flood, they lost control of the boat when they rammed into the Government Jetty Barge. He was the only one that knew how to swim well and he rescued the five persons with him. I think he was exhausted and was washed away by the current,” Komboye narrated.

He also confirmed that the last person rescued by his late brother was at the Federal Medical Center Yenagoa receiving treatment.

Komboye said the loss of his brother to flood was painful and a huge loss to the deceased’s wife and two children, aged between 10 months (girl) and three-year-old boy.

“The family is appealing to the State Government to assist the deceased’s children and the family at this trying moment,” Komboye added.