The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train visited Benin City, the Edo State capital on Saturday, where it was received by a large turnout of party members, supporters and stakeholders, including decampees from other political parties.

In welcoming the presidential candidate and his entourage to Edo State, the governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki, declared that PDP is Edo and Edo is the heartbeat of PDP, and assured that the state will not disappoint the founding fathers of the party in delivering all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Obaseki saluted the former governor of the State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion for his continuous sacrifice in building the party and called for massive support for the PDP as the 2023 general election draws near.

In his opening remarks, the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyochia Ayu, thanked the people of Edo State for coming out in their numbers to receive the presidential candidate and the entire PDP family and assured the people of the State that the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, knew the problems affecting the country and will ultimately and aggressively tackle the major issues of insecurity and hunger, if elected into office come 2023.

The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, called on the people of Edo State to vote for PDP if they desire economic prosperity, job opportunities, women and youth inclusion in governance.

Tambuwal charged them to massively vote for Atiku Abubakar, whom he assured will deliver on all the promises from the PDP.

In his remarks, the chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, mentioned that PDP was the only party that will rescue the nation if voted into power in 2023 and further stated that Nigeria should reject incompetence, just the way Britain recently did.

Governor Emmanuel highlighted that the change that was brought to the country in 2015 led Nigeria to its worst situation and that PDP coming to power in 2023 will run a government of the people.

He further assured the people of Edo State that PDP already knew their problems and would start to solve them as soon as it take over the mantle of leadership at the center.

In his speech, the Vice presidential candidate of the party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, eulogised his principal, Atiku Abubakar, by stating that during his time as the Vice President of Nigeria, his office transformed the then OMPADEC to NDDC, which the APC-led government later derailed its delivery programmes within these few years it has been in power.

Governor Okowa lamented that the majority of Nigerians were dying out of hunger and poverty and, therefore, assured the people that they have brought a man that knows the job that will bring economic prosperity for all.

He assured that Atiku, being the only candidate that is ready to lead Nigeria out of her current challenges will ensure the devolution of power to the states and therefore assured the youths that with Atiku Abubakar, hope is here.

Also speaking, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, thanked the people of Edo State for voting massively for him in the last presidential election and for their continuous support to the PDP.

In his words, the elated Atiku stated that “today we are before you to state our commitment to the people of this country by ensuring unity, restoring security, devolving powers to the states and sending every child to school.”

He reminded them that during the past PDP administrations, the party in government then established the primary school programme which taxed every child to go to school and assured that “when voted to power, our Universities will not go on strike”.

Atiku promised to revive the economy of the country by providing enough jobs together with the private sector, especially in Edo State, which will boost the economy by encouraging massive investments on infrastructural development, particularly on roads and rail lines that will link Edo to the rest of the country.

He emphasised more on the importance of having an efficient rail system across the country.

He further reminded the people that of a fact that Edo is known to be a PDP state and called on them to continue to support the party to victory.

The former Vice President further assured the people that he will fulfill his promises to the State if voted into power in 2023.