In a remarkable show of solidarity, the Bayelsa State Government has donated the sum of N100 million to the Adamawa State Government to support the relief efforts for victims of the recent flooding that devastated parts of the state.

The donation was announced in a letter addressed to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, signed by the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, and dated 29th July, 2025.

Governor Diri expressed heartfelt sympathy to the people of Adamawa over the tragic incident, which claimed lives and severely impacted livelihoods across the state.

“Our state, being no stranger to the agony of flooding, deeply understands the far-reaching impact of this disaster.

“We empathise sincerely with Your Excellency and stand in solidarity with you during this difficult time,” Governor Diri wrote.

He said the donation was made in the spirit of brotherhood to support Adamawa’s ongoing relief efforts for the affected communities.

Diri emphasised that the gesture reflects a shared commitment to compassionate and responsive governance.

He further praised Governor Fintiri’s leadership in navigating the crisis and encouraged him to continue inspiring hope and resilience among the people of Adamawa State.