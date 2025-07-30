MTN Nigeria has announced that over N290 million has been won by more than 1,500 lucky participants in its ongoing Mega Billion Promo, reinforcing the telecom’s commitment to rewarding customer loyalty on a national scale.

MTN Nigeria’s chief marketing officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, who shared the update in Lagos, described the initiative as a direct response to the economic challenges facing many Nigerians.

“In the last couple of years, it is been a very tough time for the average Nigerian. And as a company that is committed to making our customers’ lives better, we consistently look for ways to achieve this. This Mega Billion promo is one of such initiatives,” Ikenna-Emeka said.

The promo, which kicked off on June 23 and is set to run for 90 days, has already produced three jackpot winners, 20 winners of N5 million, and more than 100 winners of N100,000 each. Ikenna-Emeka noted that the excitement and engagement the promo has generated across the country affirms its success and relevance.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was the live contact with recent winners. Femi Yusuf, who emerged as a N10 million jackpot winner, shared his disbelief and excitement:

“I thought it was one of those promos that nothing comes out of. Then I watched the live draw. My wife was seated next to me and said, ‘babe, is this not your number?’ Then I got the call from 300. I feel very happy. MTN, no scam.”

Another winner, Motunrayo, who won N2 million, was contacted live during the show. Reacting emotionally, she said; “Wow! I’m so grateful and I’m so happy to have won this two million naira. I’m really grateful. Thanks so much.”

Senior manager, Consumer Segment (Mass Market) at MTN Nigeria, Debo Agun, explained the mechanics of the promo, adding that, “Participation is free; customers simply dial *900# to opt in and become eligible. Every 100 recharge earns one entry, meaning a N500 recharge gives five entries. Draws are conducted daily, and prizes range from N25,000 to N5 million on weekdays, while Saturdays feature 104 winners and a N10 million jackpot.

“This promo is different. In typical promos, customers are made to pay. But here, participation is free. All you need to do is recharge and opt in,” Agun said.

Winners are selected through daily and weekly draws conducted by independent partners to ensure transparency. The process is broadcast live on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and winners are contacted via MTN’s verified call center (300). All cash prizes are paid directly into participants’ MoMo wallets, which can be set up by dialing *671#.

Agun added that customers can win multiple times. “It is not a one-off win. You could win N500,000 today and N1 million or N5 million in another draw.”

With over N290 million already distributed and many more draws ahead, MTN says the Mega Billion Promo is far from over. The campaign has not only energized MTN users but also positioned the company as a brand deeply attuned to the realities of its customers.