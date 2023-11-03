A non-governmental organisation, Bayelsa Mandate Forum, has expressed worry over the recent outbreak of violence and the alleged killing of a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nembe community of Bayelsa State even as it called for investigation in order to bring the culprits to book.

The chairperson of the Forum, Esther Ikurite, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, linked the act of violence to inflammatory remarks and a call for violence against opposition party supporters, made by the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Joshua Maciver.

LEADERSHIP reports that Maciver had during a campaign rally in Twon Brass urged supporters of the APC to chase supporters of any opposition political party, who misbehaves, into the sea.

In the statement, the Forum noted: “Our group has always cherished peace, unity, and the spirit of brotherhood among our members, and we have actively contributed to the development and progress of Bayelsa State. However, the recent incidents of political violence have shaken our confidence and created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

“We strongly condemn any form of violence, intimidation, and hate speech in the run-up to the upcoming November 11, 2023, governorship election.

“We also implore law enforcement agencies to investigate the recent violence in Nembe community thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice. Justice must be served to ensure that such incidents do not recur, and that those who resort to violence are held accountable for their actions.

“As members of the Bayelsa Mandate Forum, we are committed to contributing positively to the development of our state.

“We look forward to an election process that is peaceful, transparent, and reflective of the will of the people. We urge all political parties and their candidates to put the interests of the people of Bayelsa State first and work together to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for all.”