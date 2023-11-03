Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has scored Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri high on performance.

He said the state was making giant strides in all areas of development under Diri’s leadership.

Obasanjo particularly commended the governor for consolidating the legacies of his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, which he said has contributed to the peace, security and political stability under Diri’s leadership.

He stated this yesterday during the 12th Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene-Yenagoa.

The 86-year-old former president said, “What I saw is more than what I expected. What you have here in Bayelsa that you have to cherish is peace. Comparatively, you have greater peace than other parts of the country.

“You have security. Peace without security is no peace. Security without peace is no security. Here you have security, you have peace and you have stability. If what is happening here is replicated in all other states in Nigeria, then we will say we have a good country,” Obasanjo said.

In his remarks, Governor Diri expressed appreciation to Obasanjo for honouring and identifying with the people and government of the state.

Diri attributed his achievements largely to the support and cooperation of Bayelsans and to divine grace.

According to him, „Bayelsans want peace and development. The former governor laid the foundation upon which we are building and everybody who comes to the state acknowledges the peace and security. So, we cannot go back to the era of violence, impunity and brigandage. The essence of government is to bring peace, development and progress.

„Today, we have added value to the development of Bayelsa. We are embarking on meaningful projects and programmes and we thank God for His grace to do these things.”

He also appreciated leaders of the state, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, noting that he would have attended the event if he had not travelled out of the country.

Also, the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District and immediate past governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, appreciated Diri for sustaining the legacies of his administration, particularly the road projects, the annual thanksgiving, morning devotion in Government House and the monthly praise night.

Dickson said he was a fulfilled man because he successfully handed over power without rancour and the state is peaceful and on the path of development.