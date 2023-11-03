The House of Representatives is disturbed by the flow of unauthorised classified information and documents concerning security on social media, further exacerbating insecurity in the country.

Consequently, the House resolved to carry out a forensic data storage, data protection and flow of information of all Nigerian security agencies.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide from Oyo State at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Olajide said the country‘s security agents are being attacked by bandits while going for rapid response due to leak of information and national security is also compromised.

„Worried that if the Chief of Army Staff decries the leakage of classified documents appearing on social media, then there is a serious issue at our hand as a Nation and it is our duty as Legislators to call for forensic investigation of all our Security Agencies Data Storage and Data Protection.

“Also worried that data leakages in the Public Sectors discredits the government, weakens the action plan and undermines the national security of the country,” he said.